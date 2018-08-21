HorusPay (HORUS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,124.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,124.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00271509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00147730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033911 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

