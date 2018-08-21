Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $742,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,823.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $219,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

