Honeywell International Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Honeywell International Inc. decreased its position in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,517,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937,931 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 38,831,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261,262 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 21,419,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 614,832 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 35.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,740,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,093 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 7,421,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of WFT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

