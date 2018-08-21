Honeywell International Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 495.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth $201,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:NFX opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. Newfield Exploration’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.