Homrich & Berg Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

