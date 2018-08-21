Homrich & Berg Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 142.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.