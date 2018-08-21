Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.95

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 247,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 935,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 108.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

