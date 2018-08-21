Home Bancorp (HBCP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of HBCP opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 10.63%. equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $44,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

