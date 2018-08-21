Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

HOLI stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,802,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,493,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 537,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 185,807 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,140,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 344,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

