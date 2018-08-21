Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) and M&T Bank (MTB) Critical Survey

Hingham Institution for Savings (NYSE: MTB) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. M&T Bank pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $82.47 million 5.67 $25.76 million N/A N/A M&T Bank $6.02 billion 4.19 $1.41 billion $9.35 18.77

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 33.49% N/A N/A M&T Bank 24.57% 11.80% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 1 9 5 0 2.27

M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $178.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products are savings, checking, and term certificate accounts, and its primary lending products are residential and commercial mortgage loans secured by properties in Eastern Massachusetts. The Bank offers personal checking accounts, money market and savings accounts, as well as longer term certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, non-profits, cities and towns. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial and consumer segments.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and the Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management and advisory; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 780 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

