HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $535.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 576.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

