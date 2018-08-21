HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,388 Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,240 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $6,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,219,000 after acquiring an additional 86,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innospec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,134,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,045.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $263,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,606.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $932,970. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.