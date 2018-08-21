Hexcel Co. (HXL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $1,260,177.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,278.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $69.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.92 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

