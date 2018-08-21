Hess (HES) Receives “Hold” Rating from KLR Group

KLR Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a report published on Monday morning. KLR Group currently has a $74.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HES. Barclays cut Hess from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an underweight rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of HES stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $34,368,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,160,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 394,700 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,520,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 324,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 190,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

