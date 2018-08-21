Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Director Sells $219,400.00 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $22,875,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,662,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $6,320,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,183,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HT. Robert W. Baird cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

