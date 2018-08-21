Hero (HERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Hero has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Hero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $72.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hero token can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00270837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00147912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034136 BTC.

About Hero

Hero’s genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . Hero’s official website is herotoken.io

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

