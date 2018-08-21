Henry Schein (HSIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Henry Schein earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5705102302303 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,434.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

