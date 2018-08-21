Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Main First Bank Analysts

Main First Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cfra set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €117.58 ($133.62).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares stock opened at €110.40 ($125.45) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

