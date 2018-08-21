HEAT Hits 1-Day Volume of $84.00 (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, HEAT has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. HEAT has a market cap of $1.20 million and $84.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00278029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00151751 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00059828 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010869 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 35,863,226 coins. HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.