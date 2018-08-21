Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Given Media Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Healthcare Trust Of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3735469382876 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

