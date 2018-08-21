Head to Head Survey: Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) vs. American Midstream Partners (AMID)

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE: AMID) and American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Western Gas Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. American Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.3%. Western Gas Equity Partners pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and American Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners 17.52% 9.42% 4.36% American Midstream Partners -13.56% -66.74% -7.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and American Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners $2.25 billion 3.46 $376.60 million $1.72 20.68 American Midstream Partners $655.98 million 0.76 -$222.97 million N/A N/A

Western Gas Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than American Midstream Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Gas Equity Partners and American Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners 0 4 6 0 2.60 American Midstream Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Western Gas Equity Partners currently has a consensus price target of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. American Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.98%. Given American Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Midstream Partners is more favorable than Western Gas Equity Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Western Gas Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of American Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of American Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Western Gas Equity Partners has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Gas Equity Partners beats American Midstream Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. Western Gas Equity Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs. The company's Liquid Pipelines and Services segment transports, purchases, and sells crude oil. Its Natural Gas Transportation Services segment transports and delivers natural gas from producing wells, receipt points, or pipeline interconnects for shippers, local distribution companies, and utilities, as well as industrial, commercial, and power generation customers. The company's Offshore Pipelines and Services segment gathers and transports natural gas from receipt points to other pipeline interconnects, onshore facilities, and other delivery points. Its Terminalling Services segment provides petroleum products, distillates, chemicals, and agricultural products storage services at its marine terminals for commodity brokers, refiners, and chemical manufacturers. As of May 10, 2018, the company owned approximately 5,100 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines; gas processing plants and fractionation facilities; an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 90 thousand barrels per day of crude oil and 220 million cubic feet per day of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 million barrels of storage capacity. American Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

