Head to Head Contrast: Iteris (ITI) vs. xG Technology (XGTI)

Iteris (NASDAQ: XGTI) and xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Iteris alerts:

This table compares Iteris and xG Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $103.73 million 1.55 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -121.00 xG Technology $47.82 million 0.16 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than xG Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and xG Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -4.54% -10.36% -6.54% xG Technology -64.36% -105.92% -51.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iteris and xG Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 xG Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iteris currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.28%. xG Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. Given xG Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe xG Technology is more favorable than Iteris.

Risk and Volatility

Iteris has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, xG Technology has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of xG Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of xG Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iteris beats xG Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About xG Technology

xG Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market. It provides HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless video transmitter; HDX-1100, an aircraft downlink transmitter; Newsnet, a ENG operations that brings studio workflows directly to the field; ViewBack, a lightweight, low power and latency, and dual channel receiver-decoder that enables production, editing, and collaboration between camera operators and studio teams; and SatWare, an embedded computing and routing system designed for broadcast equipment in the field. In addition, the company offers mobile voice over Internet protocol and broadband data system, which utilizes an end-to-end Internet protocol system architecture; xMax now transportable broadband wireless system; CN5100 mobile hotspots; CN3100 vehicle modems designed to be installed inside or outside vehicles; CN3200 dual-band routing modem; CN1100 wireless access point; and CN7000 mobile control center. It markets its products through sales channels, including direct-to-end customer sales, network group sales, reseller/integrators, and original equipment manufacturers under the Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC, Vislink Communication Systems, and xMax brand names. xG Technology, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.