Head to Head Contrast: Eversource Energy (ES) vs. Sky Solar (SKYS)

Eversource Energy (NASDAQ: SKYS) and Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eversource Energy and Sky Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.58 $987.99 million $3.11 20.30 Sky Solar $56.73 million 5.57 -$33.17 million ($0.80) -1.01

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar. Sky Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Sky Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 12.59% 9.07% 2.81% Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sky Solar does not pay a dividend. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eversource Energy and Sky Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sky Solar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus target price of $61.89, suggesting a potential downside of 1.95%. Sky Solar has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.28%. Given Sky Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sky Solar is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Sky Solar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

