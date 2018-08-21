HCI Group (HCI) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News articles about HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HCI Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.9814014857059 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.64. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

