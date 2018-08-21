HCI Group (HCI) and White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) Head to Head Review

HCI Group (NYSE: WTM) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get HCI Group alerts:

This table compares HCI Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $244.41 million 1.57 -$6.89 million ($0.75) -54.96 White Mountains Insurance Group $373.80 million 7.93 $627.20 million ($8.62) -108.07

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HCI Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. HCI Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. HCI Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group -4.99% -4.23% -0.94% White Mountains Insurance Group 147.61% 0.59% 0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCI Group beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The MediaAlpha segment develops transparent platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media, such as clicks, calls, and leads; This segment's exchange technology, machine learning, and analytical tools facilitates transparent and real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers. The Other segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of auto insurance and non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.