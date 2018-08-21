HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 171.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 468,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 295,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 116.3% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.76.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $132.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,711 shares of company stock worth $25,431,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

