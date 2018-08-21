Haynes International (HAYN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

HAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of HAYN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.61 million, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 5.89. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $113.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.57 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -112.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

