Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) versus Eversource Energy (ES) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: ES) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Eversource Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.52 $167.18 million $1.65 21.56 Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.58 $987.99 million $3.11 20.30

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Eversource Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.78% 9.28% 1.51% Eversource Energy 12.59% 9.07% 2.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Eversource Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67 Eversource Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.97%. Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $61.89, suggesting a potential downside of 1.95%. Given Eversource Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

