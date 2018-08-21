Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,085 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,474,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,658 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 179,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 713,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 432,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

