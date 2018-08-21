Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $868,000 Stake in TAL Education Group (TAL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.61.

TAL opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

