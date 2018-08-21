Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.08% of Middleby worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Middleby by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

