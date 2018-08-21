Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,173 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 245,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,100,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.