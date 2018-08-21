Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.
NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.
