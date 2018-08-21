GXChain (GXS) Price Hits $1.39 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00021558 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, BigONE and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $83.41 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00272877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148632 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021570 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000235 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00057847 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010713 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bit-Z, Binance, OTCBTC, OEX, Huobi, BigONE, QBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.