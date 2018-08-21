Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 41.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 115.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10,090.3% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

