GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0222

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and Bittrex. GridCoin has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $3,021.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.