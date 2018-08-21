Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $18,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

