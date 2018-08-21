Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5,823.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,702,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 705,022 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $34,778,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 126.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 355,268 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,397,000 after acquiring an additional 346,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

UN stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. equities research analysts expect that Unilever NV will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

