Greenleaf Trust Invests $192,000 in TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 450,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 17.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

TSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $20.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.