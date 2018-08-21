Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Graviocoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,596.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00274731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00147437 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 779,762,334 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.