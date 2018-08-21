Grand City Properties (GYC) PT Set at €22.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a €31.17 ($35.42) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.09 ($27.38).

Shares of GYC opened at €23.24 ($26.41) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

