Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.09 ($27.38).

FRA GYC opened at €23.38 ($26.57) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

