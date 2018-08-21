GoPro Inc (GPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several analysts have commented on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $172,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 71.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 2,928,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.17. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

