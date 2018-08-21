Goodrich Petroleum Corp to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 61.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 30.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 130.0% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

