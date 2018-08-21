Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Kroger by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Kroger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Kroger stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

