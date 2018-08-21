Goodman Financial Corp Acquires 19,175 Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. C&J Energy Services accounts for about 2.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of C&J Energy Services worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C&J Energy Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In other news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CJ opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91. C&J Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $610.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. research analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

