GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($22.69) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($17.90) to GBX 1,600 ($20.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.61 ($19.73).

LON:GSK traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,614.60 ($20.64). 4,377,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.04).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($55,927.01). Also, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.13), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($38,755.91). Insiders have bought 2,826 shares of company stock worth $4,400,426 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

