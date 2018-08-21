Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) & Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: PNTR) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 3.46% 6.80% 3.94% Pointer Telocation 20.93% 14.66% 9.81%

20.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gilat Satellite Networks and Pointer Telocation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Pointer Telocation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pointer Telocation has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 68.71%. Given Pointer Telocation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Pointer Telocation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.70 $6.80 million N/A N/A Pointer Telocation $78.15 million 1.27 $16.51 million $1.12 10.94

Pointer Telocation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite communications services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

