Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $284,000 in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the first quarter worth $1,259,235,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,445,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $470,214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $390,281,000.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Worldpay stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $94.83.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Worldpay in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.