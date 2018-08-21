Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 210 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,826,140. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,876.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 412.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,925.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

