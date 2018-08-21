Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 27,958.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,122,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,329 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,831,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,025,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 745,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 408,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 395,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $793,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $2,652,980. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, MED cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.